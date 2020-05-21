248 Coronavirus Cases in MP, Four Deaths

Bhopal, May 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 248 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, taking the total case count in the state to 5,981 and death toll to 270, health officials said.

Balaghat district recorded its first coronavirus case during the day. Thus the virus has now spread its footprint to 49 out of 52 districts of the state.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in state, rose to 2,774 with 59 new cases on Thursday. With two more deaths, the toll in Indore district stood at 107.

Besides, a death each was reported in Ujjain and Neemuch, according to officials.

2,843 people have recovered from the viral infection so far in the state, they said.

Besides Indore, 61 new patients were detected in Ujjain, followed by 27 in Bhopal, 22 in Khandwa, 14 in Morena, 12 in Burhanpur, eight in Neemuch, seven in Sagar, six each in Jabalpur and Gwalior, five in Barwani, four in Bhind, three each in Mandsaur and Dewas and one each in Ratlam, Rewa, Shajapur, Sidhi, Ashok Nagar, Damoh, Datia, Shahdol, Shivpuri and Rajgarh.

With this, Bhopal now has 1115 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 481, Khandwa 208, Burhanpur 206, Jabalpur 192, Mandsaur 82, Gwalior 83, Dewas 69, Neemuch 58, Morena 58, Sagar 51, Bhind 42, Barwani 39, Ratlam 29, Rewa 22, Shajapur 9, Sidhi 8, six each in Ashok Nagar and Damoh, four each in Datia, Shahdol and Shivpuri and two in Rajgarh.

The number of cases in other districts is: Khargone 114, Dhar 107, Raisen 67, Hoshangabad 37, Vidisha 16, Agar Malwa 13, Jhabua 11, Satna 10, Betul nine, Tikamgarh six, five each in Chhindwara, Sehore and Sheopur, Dindori four, three each in Alirajpur, Anuppur, Harda and Panna, Chhatarpur two and one each in Guna, Mandla, Seoni, Singrauli and Umaria.

Apart from Indore (107) and Bhopal (40), 51 deaths have been reported from Ujjain, 11 from Burhanpur, ten in Khandwa, nine in Jabalpur, eight each in Khargone and Dewas, six from Mandsaur, three each from Raisen and Hoshangabad, two from Dhar and Neemuch and one each from Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Jhabua, Sehore and Rewa.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 5,981, active cases 2,868, new cases 248, death toll 270, recovered 2,843, total number of tested people is 1,25,608.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)