Amid the soaring box office success of the action-thriller Dhurandhar 2, a social media row has erupted between author Shobhaa De and Gabriella Demetriades, the partner of actor Arjun Rampal. The dispute stems from a column written by De that questioned Rampal’s decision to chant "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" during a recent high-profile awards ceremony. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Colonel Bhupinder Shahi Applauds Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Espionage Thriller, Opens Up on Real Life Spy Missions.

Shobhaa De Questions Arjun Rampal’s ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Remark

The controversy began following the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards, where Arjun Rampal was honoured for his performance as the antagonist Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar 2. During his acceptance speech, Rampal reflected on the emotional toll of filming sequences inspired by the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, concluding his address with the patriotic chant "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Columnist Shobhaa De responded to the moment in an article for The Print titled, "Why Arjun Rampal saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' should worry Bollywood audiences." In her critique, De suggested that the industry is witnessing a shift where "top superheroes" are being pushed to the margins in favour of political directives. She characterised such displays as part of a calculated move to make nationalistic posturing appear "natural" to audiences, questioning why a professional acceptance speech required such a slogan.

Shobhaa De Says Arjun Rampal’s ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Should Worry Bollywood Audiences

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Gabriella Demetriades Labels Criticism ‘Outrageous’

The critique did not sit well with Rampal’s girlfriend, model and designer Gabriella Demetriades. Taking to the comments section of a post featuring the article, Demetriades directly addressed the author’s stance, simply labelling the criticism as "outrageous."Demetriades’ defence of Rampal quickly gained traction online, with many fans echoing her sentiment. Supporters argued that expressing patriotism should not be viewed as a "point of contention," regardless of the political climate.

Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Responds to Shobhaa De’s Criticism

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Arjun Rampal and ‘Dhurandhar 2’

The intensity behind Rampal’s award-night comment appears to be rooted in his personal history. The actor recently revealed that he witnessed the 26/11 attacks firsthand in Mumbai, an experience that left him deeply shaken. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Sequel Hits INR 1,000 Crore Worldwide; Beats ‘Pushpa 2’ Hindi Records.

Rampal explained in subsequent interviews that playing the role of a mastermind behind such violence in the Aditya Dhar-directed sequel felt like a form of "personal revenge" and a way to process those memories. Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the box office, recently crossing the INR 1,000 crore mark worldwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).