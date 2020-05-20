25 New Coronavirus Cases in Dharavi, No New Death Reported

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Twenty-five new coronavirus patients were detected in Dharavi here on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 1,378, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

Six cases were found in Matunga Labour Colony within the area.

But no new coronavirus death was reported in the area, known as Asia's biggest slum, since Tuesday evening, the BMC official said. The death toll thus stands at 56.

The mortality rate in Dharavi due to the pandemic is 4.1 per cent, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)