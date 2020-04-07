3 COVID-19 Patients Cured and Discharged from Lucknow's King George's Medical University

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Three COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from King George's Medical University in Lucknow on Tuesday.A total of four people have been cured and discharged so far.The number of corona positive cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 314, out of which 168 patients are connected to Tablighi Jamaat, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 4,789, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

