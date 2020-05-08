3-day-old Corona-positive Baby Cured: Nagaur Hospiital

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) A three-day-old, girl found infected with coronavirus in Rajasthan's Nagaur district was cured and discharged from the hospital on Friday.

The baby is now 22-day-old, Nagaur Deputy Chief Medical Officer Sesharam Chaudhary told PTI.

He said a woman admitted to Basni Primary Health Center in Nagaur district had given birth to the baby on April 16.

As the rest of her family, including her mother and father, were already infected, her sample was taken for testing on April 19 and she was found infected. After this, the mother and child were referred to Nagaur District Hospital for treatment.

Dr Chanudhary said the child's two consecutive reports were found negative for the infection with the last and second report coming on April 23 when she was admitted to a separate ward as her mother was still positive for the infection.

The mother's second report turned negative on Thursday, following which the baby was handed over to her mother on Friday and both of them were discharged from the hospital.

Basni is a hotspot of coronavirus infection in Nagaur district where 106 have tested positive till date. Of these 20 people were discharged on Friday.

