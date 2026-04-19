New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): In a swift operation, the Dwarka Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi Police arrested two suspected members of the Lagarpuria gang, who were wanted in connection with a shooting incident after a brief gunfire exchange in the Shyam Vihar area, officials said on Saturday, with one of the accused sustaining a bullet injury in the leg during the encounter.

According to Delhi Police, the action was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of the accused, who were wanted in connection with a recent shooting incident in Shyam Vihar Phase 2 under Chhawla Police Station. The case was registered vide FIR No. 129/26 dated 18/04/26 under Sections 109(1)/3(5) of BNS and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

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Police said that in the earlier incident, two armed assailants had arrived on a motorcycle and one of them allegedly tried to fire at the complainant from close range, but the weapon failed to discharge.

Following this, a manhunt was launched due to the serious nature of the offence. Acting on precise human intelligence, a team led by Inspector Manish Yadav intercepted the suspects near Urban Extension Road (UER) on Sunday at around 5:35 AM.

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The accused were identified as Rocky (22) and Sumit alias Koki (24). Police said Rocky and Summit were on a motorcycle.

When the police team challenged them to surrender, Rocky allegedly opened fire at the officers, firing three rounds which narrowly missed personnel and struck a bulletproof vest worn by HC Manish.

In response, the police team comprising SI Jitender, SI Pawan Kumar, ASI Dev Kumar, and others exercised restraint and retaliated with controlled self-defence firing. Rocky was injured below his left knee and later overpowered after a brief scuffle. Sumit was also apprehended with a loaded weapon.

Police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol with two live cartridges from Rocky, along with fired cartridges, while a country-made firearm with a live cartridge was recovered from Sumit. The motorcycle used in the crime was also seized.

The injured accused was taken to the hospital, and further legal proceedings have been initiated. (ANI)

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