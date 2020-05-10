32 Arrested, 12 Vehicles Seized for Defying Lockdown: Noida Police

Noida (UP), May 10 (PTI) Thirty-two people were arrested and challans issued to owners of 231 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly defying the coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls under the coronavirus red zone even as lockdown restrictions continue due to the pandemic which prohibit normal movement in this district in western UP adjoining Delhi.

"Nine FIRs were registered on Sunday for lockdown violations and 32 people arrested. A total of 911 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 231 of them, while another 12 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under the Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under the CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

Over 5,400 people have been arrested till Sunday for defying the lockdown since it came into force here on March 23, according to a police data available with PTI.

The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 17, which bars assembly of four or more people, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and processions, will remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators, officials warned.

As of Sunday, 218 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district including two deaths, while 135 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures. PTI KIS

