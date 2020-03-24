37 Persons Tested Positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Thirty seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, state Health Department said on Tuesday."A total of 18,334 persons have returned from coronavirus-affected countries to Uttar Pradesh so far. Five hundred nineteen showed symptoms of COVID-19 out of whom 37 have tested positive for the disease," the Health Department said in a release."Eight persons tested positive in Agra, three in Ghaziabad, 8 in Lucknow, 11 in Noida whereas one each in Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Varanasi, Muradabad, Kanpur, Jaunpur and Shamli," it added.A total of 11 persons have been discharged after getting treated. Seven persons in Agra, two in Ghaziabad and one each in Lucknow and Noida got treated.The release said that 5,849 persons have been put under observation for 28 days in the state. The department also said that 26,369 persons have been checked for COVID-19 at airports across the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)