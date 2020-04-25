4 Persons Test Positive for COVID-19 in Gurugram Today

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 25 (ANI): Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the district to 51."Total positive cases in the district stand at 51 which include 16 active cases," said the state's Health Department.According to the Health Department, the total number of discharged positive cases so far in Gurugram is 35. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)