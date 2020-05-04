8 More Test COVID-19 Positive in Ghaziabad, Total Cases Rise to 82

Ghaziabad, May 3 (PTI) Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ghaziabad on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 82 in the satellite town, officials said.

Of the total 127 samples tested in the last 24 hours, eight tested positive and 119 negative, Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

With 50 people cured of the disease, the number of active cases in the district now stands at 32.

