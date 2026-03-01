Telugu cinema star Vishnu Manchu has shared a harrowing first-hand account of the escalating military conflict in the Middle East, posting footage of missiles streaking across the sky over Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a family visit on February 28. The Kannappa actor, who is currently in the UAE visiting relatives, took to social media to document the "loud interceptions" and air strikes that shook his residence. In his video shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account and Instagram Stories, missiles are seen in the night sky, as the actor comforts his young son, Ayra, who is seen for a split second. "In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof. Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. 🙏 Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev," Vishnu Manchu wrote in his caption. Dubai Airport Explosion Scare: Indian Badminton Star PV Sindhu Recounts Harrowing Moments, Says Situation ‘Frightening’.

As the conflict intensifies in West Asia, Vishnu Manchu’s message has resonated with people worldwide, highlighting the human cost of the geopolitical struggle and the trauma inflicted on families caught in the crossfire.

International Flights Cancelled To and Fro UAE

The military escalation has caused massive disruption to international travel. Both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) have suspended all operations until further notice. Authorities report that over 280 flights were cancelled and another 250 delayed within hours of the airspace closure, which currently extends across Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain. Indian airlines like Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have cancelled all India-UAE flights until the regional tensions are diffused.

Iran Retaliates After US-Israel Attack

Regional tensions reached a breaking point following joint strikes by the United States of America (USA) and Israel against targets in Iran on February 28. In a retaliatory move, Tehran launched strikes targeting Israeli interests and a US military facility in Bahrain. Explosions were reported across major Gulf regions, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. US President Donald Trump confirmed the American military's involvement, stating that "major combat operations" have commenced in response to what he described as decades of Iranian provocation.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killed in Operation Epic Fury

US President Donald Trump confirmed on his Truth Social platform that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed in the opening salvo of Operation Epic Fury. Commenting on the US-Iran war, President Trump described the 86-year-old cleric as "one of the most-evil people in history". Trump claimed that US intelligence and "highly sophisticated tracking systems" successfully targeted Khamenei's secure compound in Tehran, Iran. In a video, Trump appealed to the people of Iran to seize the chance to overturn the current regime in the country. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dies: Iranian Government Announces 40-Day Mourning Period After Death of Iran’s Supreme Leader in US-Israel Airstrikes.

Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us. As I said last night, “Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!” Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves. That process should soon be starting in that, not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated. The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD! Thank you for your attention to this matter. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

