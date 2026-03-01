Mumbai, March 1: Starting today, March 1, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has officially implemented a mandatory "SIM-binding" rule for all messaging platforms operating in India. The directive requires over-the-top (OTT) communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Snapchat to verify that a user's registered SIM card is physically present and active in their primary device.

This move, which the government cites as a critical national security measure, aims to eliminate the "verify-once" model that allowed scammers to operate Indian accounts remotely from offshore locations. WhatsApp To Introduce Mandatory SIM Binding in India, New ‘Liquid Glass’ Interface for iOS Beta Users Spotted.

Understanding the SIM-Binding Rule

SIM-binding is a security mechanism that locks an application’s functionality to the physical SIM card associated with the account. Previously, users could register an account via a one-time password (OTP) and continue using the app even if the SIM was removed or replaced.

Under the new 2026 regulations:

Physical Presence: Messaging apps must periodically verify (reportedly every six hours) that the registered SIM is inserted in the smartphone.

Messaging apps must periodically verify (reportedly every six hours) that the registered SIM is inserted in the smartphone. Automatic Inactivity: If the SIM is removed, deactivated, or swapped, the messaging app will automatically stop functioning until the original SIM is reinserted.

If the SIM is removed, deactivated, or swapped, the messaging app will automatically stop functioning until the original SIM is reinserted. Traceability: The rule ensures every active account is tied to a KYC-verified identity, making it harder for cybercriminals to remain anonymous.

SIM-Binding Rule's Impact on WhatsApp Web and Desktop

For many professionals, the most significant disruption will be the new "six-hour logout" rule for companion devices. To prevent unauthorised remote access, web-based and desktop versions of these apps must now automatically log out users at least every six hours. To regain access, users will need to re-authenticate using their primary mobile device, which must have the active, registered SIM card inside. This change specifically targets "digital arrest" scams and phishing attacks where fraudsters hijack web sessions to impersonate victims.

Challenges for Travelers and Multi-Device Users

While the government clarified that international roaming will not be affected - provided the original Indian SIM remains active in the device - the rule poses practical challenges for other users:

International Travel: Users who swap their Indian SIM for a local foreign tourist SIM may find their WhatsApp or Telegram services disabled unless they use a dual-SIM phone.

Users who swap their Indian SIM for a local foreign tourist SIM may find their WhatsApp or Telegram services disabled unless they use a dual-SIM phone. Wi-Fi Only Devices: Users who access messaging apps on tablets or secondary phones without SIM slots (using "Linked Device" features) will now face frequent re-authentication prompts.

Users who access messaging apps on tablets or secondary phones without SIM slots (using "Linked Device" features) will now face frequent re-authentication prompts. E-SIM Users: Digital SIMs (eSIMs) are treated as physical SIMs under this rule and will function normally as long as the profile remains active on the device.

Industry Pushback and Legal Concerns

The Broadband India Forum (BIF), representing tech giants like Meta and Google, has challenged the rule, calling it "technically unworkable" and a case of "legal overreach." Critics argue that while SIM-binding is standard for high-security banking and UPI apps, applying it to personal communication may infringe on user privacy and disrupt the user experience for millions. WhatsApp SIM-Binding: Centre Informs Supreme Court of New Measures To Curb Digital Arrest Scams and Enhance User Safety.

However, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has maintained a firm stance, stating there will be "no compromise" on national security. The government insists the measure is the only way to curb the surge in sophisticated digital fraud and impersonation scams that have targeted Indian citizens over the past year.

