Mumbai, March 1: Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi has been appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to reports from Iranian state media today, March 1. The appointment comes at a moment of extreme volatility for the Islamic Republic, following a series of devastating US-Israeli airstrikes that have reportedly claimed the lives of several top military and political figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Vahidi, a veteran strategist and former Interior Minister, now faces the task of stabilizing Iran's most powerful military body as the region teeters on the edge of a full-scale war. This comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that seven senior Iranian military commanders, including Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and the Chief of IRGC Mohammad Pakpour, were killed in what it described as precise airstrikes carried out across Iran. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dies: Iranian Government Announces 40-Day Mourning Period After Death of Iran’s Supreme Leader in US-Israel Airstrikes.

Ahmad Vahidi Appointed IRGC Commander-in-Chief

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi has been appointed the new Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC. - Daily Iran News pic.twitter.com/ILMnUTGKcT — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) March 1, 2026

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi Appointed As IRGC’s New Commander-in-Chief Confirms Iran State TV

#BREAKING: Iran State TV confirmed Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, replacing Gen. Mohammad Pakpour after the February 28 Israeli-US strikes pic.twitter.com/DPePUgYyNT — IANS (@ians_india) March 1, 2026

Sudden Shift in IRGC Command

The elevation of Vahidi to the IRGC’s top post follows reports that the previous leadership structure was severely compromised during "Operation Epic Fury," the joint US.-Israeli military campaign launched on February 28. Sources indicate that General Hossein Salami and other senior commanders were among the casualties of the targeted strikes in Tehran. Vahidi was recently appointed as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief on December 31, 2025, in what analysts then described as a "strategic shake-up." His quick rise to the ultimate command role suggests an urgent effort by the Iranian government to consolidate what remains of its security apparatus and project an image of continuity.

Who Is Ahmad Vahidi?

Ahmad Vahidi, born Ahmad Shahcheraghi, is one of the most experienced and controversial figures in the Iranian military establishment. He is widely recognized as the founder and first commander of the Quds Force, the IRGC’s elite external operations branch. His career highlights include:

Defense Minister (2009–2013): Served under Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, overseeing major advancements in Iran's ballistic missile program.

Served under Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, overseeing major advancements in Iran's ballistic missile program. Interior Minister (2021–2024): Appointed by late President Ebrahim Raisi, where he managed internal security and domestic law enforcement.

Appointed by late President Ebrahim Raisi, where he managed internal security and domestic law enforcement. Strategic Background: Holds a PhD in Strategic Studies and has been a member of the Expediency Discernment Council since 2012. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dies: Iran's Supreme Leader Killed in Attack Launched by US and Israel, Iranian State Media Reports.

International Sanctions and Controversies

Vahidi’s appointment is likely to draw sharp condemnation from the international community. He is currently under Interpol Red Notice for his alleged role in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which killed 85 people. Additionally, he remains under heavy sanctions by the United States and the European Union for his involvement in nuclear proliferation activities and his oversight of the crackdown on domestic protests in 2022. Western intelligence agencies frequently link his tenure in the Quds Force to various extraterritorial operations across the Middle East and beyond.

War Footing and Future Outlook

In his first statement following the appointment, the IRGC vowed to launch the "most ferocious offensive operation in history" against Israel and US military assets in the region. Vahidi’s leadership is expected to prioritise retaliatory strikes, maintaining order within Iran as the country enters a 40-day mourning period for the Supreme Leader and leveraging deep ties with proxy groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis to synchronize a multi-front response.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).