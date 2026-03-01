New Delhi, March 1: Gold rates (gold prices) across India remained stable on Sunday, March 1, holding onto significant gains made during the final week of February. The retail price for 24-carat gold is currently INR 1,68,710 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold - the standard for jewelry - is trading at INR 1,54,630. Market analysts point to a quiet weekend in international markets and a "wait-and-watch" approach by investors ahead of upcoming US economic data as the primary reasons for today's price stagnation. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

City-Wise Retail Breakdown

Gold rates vary across Indian cities due to local factors such as state-level taxes (GST), octroi, and varying jeweler making charges. Southern markets, particularly Chennai, continue to see slightly higher retail rates due to robust local demand. Gold Rate Today, February 28, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, March 01, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,68,860 INR 1,54,800 Mumbai INR 1,68,710 INR 1,54,630 Chennai INR 1,69,640 INR 1,55,500 Ahmedabad INR 1,68,760 INR 1,54,700 Kolkata INR 1,68,710 INR 1,54,630 Bengaluru INR 1,68,710 INR 1,54,630 Hyderabad INR 1,68,710 INR 1,54,630 Jaipur INR 1,68,860 INR 1,54,800 Pune INR 1,68,710 INR 1,54,630 Noida INR 1,68,860 INR 1,54,800 Gurugram INR 1,68,860 INR 1,54,800 Ghaziabad INR 1,68,860 INR 1,54,800 Lucknow INR 1,68,860 INR 1,54,800 Bhopal INR 1,68,760 INR 1,54,700 Jodhpur INR 1,61,750* INR 1,48,280* Srinagar INR 1,61,840* INR 1,48,370*

Gold Market Drivers and Global Context

The current price levels follow a volatile February where gold reached new record heights. The domestic rate remains heavily tethered to the London spot market and U.S. Comex futures, where prices are currently hovering around USD 2,645 per ounce. Central bank activities, notably continued reserves building by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have provided a firm support level for the metal. Additionally, persistent geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East have sustained gold's "safe-haven" appeal, preventing any significant price corrections despite high interest rate environments. Gold Rate Today, February 27, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Domestic Demand and Silver Trends

Retail demand in India remains resilient as the traditional wedding season enters its peak. While high prices have led some consumers to opt for lighter jewelry or higher-purity 18-carat alternatives, the overall value of transactions in major hubs like Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar remains high. Silver prices also showed stability on the first day of the month. The industrial metal is retailing at approximately INR 2,95,000 per kilogram in Delhi, reflecting its dual role as an investment asset and a critical component in the electronics and green energy sectors.

