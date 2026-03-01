Tel Aviv [Israel], March 1 (ANI): Photos shared by Iran's state-affiliated broadcaster Press TV showed smoke rising from the area of Israel's General Staff building in Tel Aviv, amid ongoing retaliatory strikes by Tehran on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the TPS IL- news agency of Israel said that Magen David Adom, the Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, has stated that There are no reports of impacts in residential areas or direct injuries following several salvos of Iranian ballistic missiles targeting central and southern Israel..

TPS earlier today said that according to emergency responders over 20 people were injured in an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv and that one victim is in critical condition.

In a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that Iran has launched repeated missile attacks on Israel. The post said, "For the 20th time in the last 24 hours, millions of Israelis run to shelter across Israel under Iranian missile fire," the military said, describing continued launches that have triggered frequent air-raid alerts across the country.

In another X post, the IDF said," Sirens sounding across central Israel" as air-defence systems and civil defence protocols were activated to alert civilians to incoming threats.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hamid Ghanbari said Iran was exercising its right to self-defence while expressing regret over any humanitarian consequences arising from the escalation.

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran would continue to act "decisively and without hesitation" in self-defence until what it termed aggression against the country fully ceases, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence. Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. (ANI)

