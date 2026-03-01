Dubai, March 1: Retail gold rates (gold prices) in Dubai saw a significant jump today, March 1, as global markets reacted to an escalation in Middle East tensions following reported military strikes in the region. The 24-karat gold rate opened at AED 636.00 per gram, marking a sharp increase of AED 6.50 from the previous day. This surge reflects a growing "safe-haven" demand among investors as geopolitical risks send ripples through commodity and energy markets. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 1, in AED, USD and INR.

Market Momentum and Safe-Haven Demand

The price hike coincides with reports of a joint US-Israeli military campaign, which has heightened concerns over supply stability in the Gulf. Historically, gold serves as a hedge during times of conflict; consequently, local retailers in the "City of Gold" have adjusted their boards to reflect the premium being placed on physical assets. Gold Rate Today, March 01, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market analysts suggest that while global exchanges are closed for the weekend, the Dubai retail rate - which is updated daily based on international spot trends and local demand - is positioning itself for a potentially volatile opening when major markets resume on Monday.

Dubai Gold Price Table: March 1, 2026

The following table provides a breakdown of current retail prices for various purities in Dubai. These rates are indicative and do not include the standard "making charges" applied to jewelry.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 1:

Purity Unit AED (Dirhams) USD (Dollars)* INR (Rupees)* 24K 1 Gram 636.00 173.18 15,741.14 10 Grams 6,360.00 1,731.80 1,57,411.40 1 Tola 7,418.18 2,019.91 1,83,602.41 22K 1 Gram 589.00 160.38 14,577.88 10 Grams 5,890.00 1,603.80 1,45,778.80 1 Tola 6,869.91 1,870.62 1,70,039.06 21K 1 Gram 564.75 153.78 13,977.69 10 Grams 5,647.50 1,537.80 1,39,776.90 1 Tola 6,587.16 1,793.68 1,63,038.54 18K 1 Gram 484.00 131.79 11,979.11 10 Grams 4,840.00 1,317.90 1,19,791.10 1 Tola 5,645.32 1,537.21 1,39,726.06

Note: Exchange rates used is 1 AED = 0.2723 USD and 1 AED = 24.75 INR (Approximate retail conversion)

The Impact on Local Retail

Despite the price surge, Dubai remains a preferred destination for gold buyers due to the absence of Value Added Tax (VAT) on investment bars and the tax-refund schemes available for tourists on jewelry. However, the current "Super Saturday" weekend and the start of the holy month preparations typically see a spike in footfall, which may be tempered by the sudden cost increase. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 28.

Outlook for the Week

Investors are closely watching the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for today, which may further influence the US Dollar and, by extension, gold prices. Experts predict that if regional hostilities continue, gold could test the USD 5,350 per ounce level on the international stage by early next week.

