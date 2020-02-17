85 Peacocks Found Dead in Rajasthan

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): At least 85 peacocks were found dead while some others were found injured in Degana area of Nagaur district on Monday, a forest official said.Speaking to ANI, Banshilal Chail, a resident said, "We came to know about the incident around 9 am and called the local veterinarian who saved six peacocks."Banshilal alleged that the forest department official reached the spot after two hours of informing about the incident.Meanwhile, a forest department official, Chhoturam, said that he got the call at 12 pm and he immediately rushed to the spot and took some birds to hospital."I got the call at 12 pm and rushed to the spot immediately. After reaching, I saw that many birds were dead and some were injured. I took injured birds to the hospital," he said.Further investigation will be done after the post-mortem report of the dead birds. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)