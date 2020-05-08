87 More Cases of Coronavirus in Punjab, Death Toll Climbs to 29

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) A 74-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Punjab while 87 people contracted coronavirus on Friday, taking the total cases to 1,731 in the state.

The 74-year-old man, a resident of Zirakpur in Mohali district, died at a hospital in Panchkula on Thursday, a health official said.

With this, the total COVID-19 related death toll reached 29 in the state.

Among 87 fresh cases reported on Friday, 49 were pilgrims from Maharashtra's Nanded, an official said.

A total of 1,190 of around 4,100 pilgrims who have returned from Nanded have so far tested positive, the official said adding that around 500 test reports of pilgrims were yet to come.

Among the fresh cases, 24 were reported in Gurdaspur, 18 in SBS Nagar, 11 each in Tarn Taran, Jalandhar and Amritsar, five in Kapurthala, four in Fatehgarh Sahib and one each in Barnala, Bathinda and Mansa, according to the medical bulletin.

Three coronavirus patients from Mohali were discharged from hospital after they were fully cured of the infection. So far, 152 patients have been discharged in the state.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 287 coronavirus cases, followed by 158 in Jalandhar, 157 in Tarn Taran, 125 in Ludhiana, 115 in Gurdaspur, 103 in SBS Nagar, 95 each in Mohali and Patiala, 89 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 65 in Muktsar, 56 in Moga, 45 in Faridkot, 43 in Ferozepur, 40 in Bathinda, 39 in Fazilka, 27 in Pathankot, 24 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 23 in Kapurthala, 21 in Barnala, 20 in Mansa and 16 in Rupnagar, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total cases, 29 have died. One patient is critical and is on ventilator support.

A total of 37,950 samples have been taken so far in the state out of which 31,219 samples are negative and reports of around 5,000 samples are still awaited.

There are 1,550 active cases in the state, the bulletin stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)