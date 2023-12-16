Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in a daring blue dress, setting pulses racing and leaving fans in awe of her fashion prowess. The actress effortlessly rocks a party-perfect look, which comes with an asymmetrical pattern, exuding both elegance and edge. The strapless design of her attire adds a touch of sensuality, while the sultry side-slit teases just enough skin to keep things interesting. Yet, Aditi maintains a sophisticated balance with her subtle makeup and chic updo, proving that beauty lies in both boldness and grace! Pooja Hegde Exudes Sass in White Shimmery Corset Top Paired With Skirt, Check Out Her Latest Pictures Here.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Sexy Blue Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

