Millions worldwide are celebrating the Chinese New Year or the Lunar New Year 2026, which officially begins today, February 17. This year is of particular significance in the Chinese zodiac as it ushers in the Year of the Fire Horse, a dynamic and powerful combination that occurs only once every 60 years. The festival, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the transition from the contemplative Year of the Wood Snake to a period characterized by high energy, rapid change, and bold ambition. Find "Happy Chinese New Year 2026" wishes, greetings, messages and "Fire Horse" images below.

The Significance of the Fire Horse

In Chinese astrology, the Horse represents speed, freedom, and independence. When paired with the Fire element, as it is in 2026, these traits are amplified. The last Fire Horse year occurred in 1966, making this a generational event.

Astrologers suggest that 2026 will be a year of "forward momentum," rewarding those who take decisive action and pursue personal growth. However, the intensity of the Fire Horse also carries a warning against impulsivity, urging people to balance their enthusiasm with careful planning. Chinese New Year Traditions and Superstitions: From Cleaning Homes Before Lunar New Year to Gifting Red Envelopes, Things To Follow for Abundant New Year.

Happy Chinese New Year 2026 Greetings, Messages and Image

As families gather for reunion dinners and exchange red envelopes (hongbao), specific greetings are being shared to reflect the Horse’s energy. Here are the most popular messages for 2026:

Happy Chinese New Year 2026 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Chinese New Year 2026 Wishes: Wishing You a Bountiful Year of the Horse! May Your Path Be Cleared of Obstacles and Your Home Be Filled With the ‘Five Blessings’: Longevity, Wealth, Health, Virtue, and a Peaceful End.

Happy Chinese New Year 2026 Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Chinese New Year 2026 Greetings: Happy New Year! In 2026, May You Possess the Spirit of the Dragon and the Horse (Lóng Mǎ Jīng Shén). Wishing You Rapid Success in All Your Endeavors and the Energy To Reach New Heights!

Happy Lunar New Year 2026 Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Lunar New Year 2026 Message: May the Glow of the Lanterns Light Up Your Heart and the Coming Year Bring You Closer to Those You Love. Wishing You a 2026 Filled With Laughter, Delicious Food, and Endless Good Fortune.

Chinese New Year 2026 Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Chinese New Year 2026 Image: Gong Xi Fa Cai! May the Year of the Fire Horse Bring You Unstoppable Momentum, Vibrant Health, and a Whole Lot of Red Envelopes!

Happy Chinese New Year 2026 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Chinese New Year 2026 Wallpaper: Wishing You and Your Family a Prosperous Lunar New Year. May the Year Ahead Be Characterised by Steady Growth, Fruitful Partnerships, and Great Abundance.

Lunar New Year 2026 Message: "Xin Nian Kuai Le" (Happy New Year) and "Gong Xi Fa Cai" (Wishing you prosperity).

Lunar New Year 2026 Greeting: "Mǎ Dào Gōng Chéng" – This translates to "Success upon the arrival of the horse," implying that success will come swiftly and easily.

Happy Chinese New Year Message: "Bù Bù Gāo Shēng" – A wish to ascend higher with every step, ideal for those seeking promotions in this fast-paced year.

Happy Spring Festival 2026 Message: May you have the spirit and vitality of the Dragon and Horse throughout 2026.

Chinese New Year 2026 Images and Symbols to Share

In 2026, digital celebrations are leaning heavily into vibrant aesthetics. Key symbols currently trending for social media sharing and home decor include:

Galloping Horses: Often depicted in gold or red to symbolize unstoppable progress.

Fire Motifs: Subtle flame patterns integrated into traditional lanterns to represent the year's element.

The Color Red: Homes are being decorated with red paper-cuttings and "Fu" (fortune) characters to ward off the legendary monster Nian and invite good luck.

Chinese New Year 2026 Dates

The Chinese New Year festivities span 15 days, concluding with the Lantern Festival on March 3, 2026. While New Year’s Eve (Feb 16) is the most important night for family dinners, the first week of the new year is a public holiday in many regions, including China, Vietnam (Tết), and South Korea (Seollal).

During this time, traditional taboos are observed, such as avoiding cleaning on New Year's Day to prevent "sweeping away" good luck and wearing bright colors, specifically red, to ensure a vibrant start to the year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).