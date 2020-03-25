AG KK Venugopal Gives People Online Access to His Antiquarian Book Collection

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Attorney General of India KK Venugopal has given online access to a collection of 'antiquarian' or rare book collection from the bygone era to the general public.Venugopal's library has over 570 books and some of those books date back to the 17th century.The books can be accessed at http://www.kkvlibrary.com/ and anyone interested in reading the wide collection can visit the website.The website has digitally scanned copies of the rare books.The repository segregates the collection year-wise. The collection covers a wide range of subjects from mythology, Vedas, Indian art and sculpture, historical battles, the British Empire in India to tales of travels across the world.The collection shows Venugopal's passion for antiquarian books."Blessed with wanderlust, as well as an eye for the historic and the exotic, he has acquired a large number of old and rare books, periodicals and other publications, including books from as far back in time as the early 17th century," the website mentions."This website is the result of his desire to disseminate this wealth of information for the benefit of those who share his interest in the mysteries and minutiae of the bygone eras. It is also an invitation to those who are, as yet, uninitiated, to explore the beauty, splendour and the stark realities of times past. Please feel free to browse the site," it says.The books are not protected by copyright in India, either because their copyright has expired or because the books are not covered under the Indian copyright laws.Anyone located in India may read and download them.Readers not located in India must check the laws of their territory before downloading any of the content on this website.The books have been uploaded for personal or research use only and not for commercial use or exploitation, the website notes. (ANI)

