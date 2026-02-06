Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Ahead of the two-day planning meetings on MLAs' development priorities for the financial year 2026-27, which begin on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from the opposition reached Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, protesting the alleged non-release of MLAs' Constituency Development Fund (MLACDF), withholding of discretionary grants, and delays in processing development priorities submitted by opposition legislators.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, speaking to the media after meeting the Governor, said that BJP legislators raised serious concerns regarding the non-release of MLACDF, discretionary funds and the pendency of development priorities submitted by opposition MLAs.

"The state government has not released the MLAs' Constituency Development Fund since October 2025. As a result, legislators are facing serious difficulties in fulfilling the development commitments made to people in their respective constituencies," Thakur said.

He further stated that Himachal Pradesh has suffered heavy losses due to natural disasters over the past year, making the timely release of MLA funds crucial for development, relief and restoration works. "Despite budgetary provisions, the government has released only half of the funds and withheld the remaining amount," he alleged.

Thakur further said that discretionary funds of MLAs were also not being released on time, which was affecting immediate assistance to the poor, the sick and disaster-affected people. "This is also impacting the credibility of elected representatives," he added.

The Leader of the Opposition said that it has been a long-standing tradition in Himachal Pradesh to seek development priorities from MLAs, which are recorded in the Public Works Department and the Jal Shakti Department. "However, for the past three years, no Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared for the priorities submitted by opposition MLAs, nor have these been sent to NABARD for approval. This goes against democratic norms and the spirit of balanced development," Thakur said.

He pointed out that only two instalments of the MLA fund--Rs 55 lakh each--have been released so far, while the remaining amount has been withheld. The BJP Legislature Party has urged the Governor to direct the state government to immediately release the MLACDF and discretionary funds and to prepare DPRs for the development priorities of opposition MLAs and forward them to NABARD to ensure balanced development across all regions.

On the special session of the Assembly being called by the government on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) issue, Thakur said a Budget Session was already due, and therefore, there was no need for a separate special session. "However, if the government convenes a special session on RDG, the opposition will participate in it and strongly present its stand," he said. (ANI)

