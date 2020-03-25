AIIMS to Launch Telemedicine Facility for Non-COVID19 Patients

By Priyanka SharmaNew Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): With Out Patient Department (OPD) and other medical facilities services halted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the country's apex medical institute is all set to launch teleconsultation facility for non-COVID patients.Experts say that disasters and pandemics pose unique challenges to health care providers and telemedicine is well-suited as medical practitioners can evaluate and manage patients."AIIMS is going to start a teleconsultation facility. Our follow-up patients can consult doctors through telephone. Several patients had appointments which are now cancelled. Chronic patients can consult doctors through this facility," Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS told ANI.The facility will be rolled out in a day or two.He said every department will have doctors who will resolve health-related issues of follow-up patients and added that AIIMS has also developed a plan for hospital in-patient care service amid coronavirus virus crisis.The Medical Superintendent had on March 24 issued orders related to the closure of all OPD services in AIIMS hospital and all centres.Experts said telemedicine provides safety to patients and health workers in situations where there is a risk of contagious infections. They said telemedicine can be used without exposing staff to viruses/infections in the times of such outbreaks.Around 10,000 patients visit AIIMS OPD on a daily basis, said DK Sharma, MS of AIIMS. (ANI)

