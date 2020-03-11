Airtel Tops Download Speed, Vodafone Idea in Upload: Report

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Bharti Airtel network recorded top median download speed, followed by Vodafone Idea, during the August 2019-January 2020 period, according to broadband service analytics firm Tutela.

The company, which claims to collect data from third-party mobile apps, found Vodafone Idea network having the fastest upload speed during the period.

"Airtel was also the fastest network, offering its users a median download speed of 7.4 mbps (megabit per second). However, what is particularly interesting is how Vodafone Idea demonstrates a significantly better median download speed than Jio, with which it drew for excellent consistent quality," according to a report by Tutela.

Reliance Jio has been found to be the fastest network in the country by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. However, private broadband analysis firm have had different findings.

According to Tutela, Vodafone Idea's median speed stood at 6.5 mbps, Jio 5.3 mbps and BSNL 2.9 mbps.

"For median upload speed, Vodafone Idea takes the top spot, with a 0.2 mbps lead over second-place Airtel. Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio all finished within 0.5 mbps of each other, with BSNL noticeably behind," the report said.

The report found Vodafone Idea network had a median speed of 3.7 mbps, Airtel 3.5 mbps, Jio 3.2 mbps and BSNL 1.7 mbps.

Tutela claims to have examined the current state of mobile network experience in India, using over 573 billion measurements collected between August 1, 2019, and January 31, 2020.

