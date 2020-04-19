Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Another Noida CMO Removed

Noida (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) Chief Medical Officer A P Chaturvedi of Gautam Buddh Nagar was shunted out on Saturday and D K Ohri, the principal of Agra's Regional Family Planning Training Centre appointed as additional CMO of the district, an official order stated.

Ohri has been directed to take the charge with immediate effect, according to the order issued by the Health Department of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

The charge as the ACMO of Gautam Buddh Nagar will be additional to Ohri's current work as the principal of the RFPTC in Agra, the order stated.

The development comes barely a fortnight since CMO Anurag Bhargava was shunted out and replaced by A P Chaturvedi as the chief doctor in Gautam Buddh Nagar, a coronavirus hotspot.

The changes also come within a week of a 32-year-old man, who was under observation for coronavirus, allegedly jumping to death from the building of a private college in Greater Noida where he was put in quarantine. The man had died on April 12 and later his COVID-19 test result turned out to be negative, according to officials.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 95 positive cases of coronavirus, while 34 of the total patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, according to official figures.

