Andy Flower Appointed Assistant Coach of Kings XI Punjab

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kings XI Punjab have appointed former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower as its assistant coach.Flower had helped England to their first-ever ICC trophy with the T20 World Cup victory in the West Indies in 2010. He also coached them to the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings.Flower has replaced Sunil Joshi as the assistant coach of the side. Joshi was recently appointed as the chairman of the national selection committee."I am truly excited to come on board as the assistant coach for Kings XI Punjab and look forward to working with Anil Kumble this edition of the IPL. The team looks great and we have a fantastic line up and top-notch support staff and we can't wait to show the world what the Shers are capable of," Flower said in an official statement.The fitness of the team will be in the capable hands of Adrian Le Roux who is well versed in the challenges facing players with his stints with the Indian cricket team and other IPL teams.Andrew Leipus will be the team physio assisted by Abhijit Kar and Masseuse Naresh Kumar.Last year, Punjab had appointed Anil Kumble as its coach and they also opted for a new captain (KL Rahul).IPL 2020 will commence from March 29, and Punjab will face Delhi Capitals in their first match of the tournament on March 30. (ANI)

