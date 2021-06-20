Music lovers, rejoice! Two legendary personalities, music composer AR Rahman and Indian lyricist Gulzar are soon coming together to spread their magic with the melodious song Meri Pukaar Suno. Sony Music India, the label under which the upcoming song has been produced, broke the news on their official Instagram handle by posting a teaser of the song. On a related note, this is not the first time that both the Oscar-winning stars are collaborating. 20 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Paul Blackthorne, Rachel Shelly Celebrate With A Virtual Reunion (View Pic).

The legendary duo has come together for several songs earlier and their collaboration has gifted many iconic soundtracks to the music fraternity. The list includes 'Dil Se Re', 'Chhaiyan Chhaiyan' and 'Ae Ajnabee' from 'Dil Se' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, 'Tere Bina Beswadi' and 'Ae Hairathi' from 'Guru' starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

AR Rahman, Gulzar Unite For 'Meri Pukaar Suno'

'Hasti Rahe Tu', 'Chupke Se' and 'Halki ae Halki' from 'Saathiya' starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherjee, 'Heer Heer' and the iconic 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' title track starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and many more. (ANI)

