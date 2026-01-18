Director Laxman Utekar has addressed questions around his decision to bring AR Rahman on board as the music composer for his upcoming film Chhaava. The discussion gained momentum after Rahman’s recent remarks about growing divisiveness and shifting power dynamics in the Hindi film industry sparked debate on social media. In the same interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman had also referred to Chhaava as a “divisive” film, prompting online users to question why he agreed to compose for the project. Did ‘Chhaava’ Director Laxman Utekar Apologise to Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke’s Descendants After They Threatened To File INR 100 Crore Defamation Lawsuit?

AR Rahman’s Comment Sparked Online Debate

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Rahman reflected on how work opportunities in Bollywood have slowed for him in recent years. “Maybe God concealed all this stuff. For me, I never felt any of those. Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed. I didn’t feel any of this earlier. Maybe in the past eight years, because the power shift has happened. People who are not creative have the power to decide things now,” he said. After his mention of Chhaava being divisive, social media users questioned the creative collaboration behind the film.

Laxman Utekar Wanted a Global Approach

In an interview clip now circulating online, Utekar spoke to web portal Mamaraazzi about assembling the film’s creative team, which includes Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil. Explaining his vision, Utekar said, "I did not want them to catch the flavour of Marathas otherwise I would have made this film in Marathi. I wanted to make the film in Hindi so that the world knows about it and I wanted wide approach. I did not want typical Marathi dialogues or Marathi songs. I have been inspired by films like Gladiator and Troy and I wanted to make a film like that on Chhatrapti Sambhaji Maharaj and for international approach who better than Rahman sir."

Why Not Ajay-Atul?

Utekar also addressed questions about why popular Marathi composer duo Ajay-Atul were not chosen for the film. "It is my dream to work with Ajay-Atul, I love their work. But with Chhaava I wanted to make a film which internationally people will like. In Maharashtra everyone knows about Sambhaji Maharaj, outside of Maharashtra not many know about him, so to take the word there I wanted Rahman sir," he explained. “He Asked Me Why Do You Want to Make This Film?” ‘Chhaava’: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Lezim’ Dance Scene Removed From Film; Director Laxman Utekar Addresses Political Controversy Regarding the Song!

AR Rahman Asked Laxman Utekar About ’Chhaava’s Purpose

Sharing how Rahman came on board, Utekar recalled their first meeting after collaborating on Mimi. "We had a great time working on Mimi. My writer and I flew down to Chennai to narrate the script of Chhaava to him and hearing it, the first thing he asked me was why do you want to make this film? But we made the film and then we asked him to see the film. He saw the film and he called me and told me it's magical and he started the work on music," Utekar said. According to Utekar, the creative choices behind Chhaava were driven by the intention to introduce the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to a wider, global audience rather than keeping it region-specific. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and continues to remain in focus amid discussions surrounding Rahman’s recent comments.

