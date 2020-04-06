Arthur Feels Current Sri Lankan Players Can Have Success Both at Home and Abroad

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 6 (ANI): Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur said the team has some 'very realistic goals' and believes that they can gain success both at home and abroad in the longest format of the game in future."We have some very realistic goals with our test team and believe that we have now the players and game plans to have success both at home and abroad in the future," Sri Lanka Cricket's official website quoted Arthur as saying.Arthur said during this isolation period due to coronavirus pandemic, they are analysing all the oppositions and aiming to be 'the leaders not the followers'."This isolation period is giving us as coaching staff a time to reflect as well on the player plans, roles and goals that we have set for ourselves as a group," Arthur said."We are also looking at trends from around the world and analyzing all the opposition that we are going to play against over the next year. We as a group want to stay ahead of the pack and be the leaders not the followers in terms of coaching trends around the world!" he said. (ANI)

