Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 2 (ANI): In one of the biggest crackdowns on illegal cannabis cultivation in Tripura, security forces destroyed over five lakh ganja plants during a large-scale joint operation in the Dulunga forest area under Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district.

Acting on confidential information, the operation was conducted from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on February 1. During the raid, teams detected and destroyed 92 separate ganja cultivation plots covering approximately 170 acres of forest land. All plants were uprooted and destroyed on the spot.

Also Read | How To Apply for US H-1B Visa FY2027?.

According to officials, the estimated market value of the destroyed contraband is around Rs 75 crore, making it one of the most significant seizures in the state in recent times.

The Sonamura Police Station, the Sepahijala District Armed Police, multiple battalions of the Border Security Force and the Tripura State Rifles, along with the Sonamura Forest Division and other allied agencies, conducted the joint operation.

Also Read | Budget 2026-27: Apple Scores Policy Victory As India Exempts Foreign Firms From Tax on iPhone Manufacturing Equipment for 5 Years.

Senior officials said such coordinated operations would continue to curb illegal cultivation and protect forest land from encroachment and misuse. Investigations are underway to identify those involved in the illegal plantation.

In another incident, security forces destroyed massive illegal cannabis (ganja) plantations spread across 65 acres of forest land in Tripura's Sonamura subdivision on January 29.

Following credible intelligence, a joint team launched a nine-hour operation spanning the forest areas of Kamalanagar, Krishnadola, Dulunga, and Bijoy Nagar. During the raids, personnel identified and razed 41 separate plots containing approximately 1.80 lakh mature plants.

Officials estimate the market value of the destroyed crop at roughly Rs 27 crore.

The joint operation was conducted by personnel from Sonamura Police Station, along with the 81 Battalion BSF, the 5th, 9th, 11th, and 14th Battalions TSR, the 14th Battalion Women TSR, the 35 Battalion Assam Rifles, and other sister security agencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)