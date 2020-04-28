Arunachal's Lone Covid-19 Hospital to Resume OPD, IPD Services from Wednesday

Itanagar, Apr 28 (PTI) Around two weeks after the lone coronavirus positive patient of Arunachal Pradesh was declared cured, the authorities have decided that the state's only Covid-19 hospital will open its OPDs and IPDs for other cases from Wednesday, a senior official said here.

However, one block of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun near here will continue to function as Covid-19 unit with well- demarcated entry and exit points, Health and Family Welfare Secretary P Parthiban said on Tuesday.

The remaining blocks in the state's lone medical college hospital would resume treating cases other than coronavirus infection in its OPDs and IPDs (in-patients department) from Wednesday, he said.

The government had on March 26 designated the TRIHMS as the Covid-19 hospital and transferred the admitted patients to the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here.

The decision to resume normal work was taken after the state's only Covid-19 patient, a 31-year-old man, was cured and discharged from a hospital in Lohit district on April 17.

Not a single coronavirus infection case was detected in Arunachal Pradesh sine then and the TRIHMS is yet to treat any such patient so far.

Till Monday evening, a total of 584 samples were tested for Covid-19, out of which 568 were found to be negative while results of 16 are awaited, health department officials said.

