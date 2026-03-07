Thiruvananthapuram, March 7: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that military and warfare are rapidly shifting towards electric motors, which are dominated by China. Speaking to the IT fraternity at the Techno Park in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul Gandhi said that India can compete with China on electric mobility circular motion if given the "right policies and vision."

Citing Russia-Ukraine and Iran conflicts, he said, "If you go to Ukraine and you look at what is going on the battlefield, you will find that circular motion, the drone is completely decimating the internal combustion engine. In Iran, you will see that the military part is moving towards the battery optics and the electric motor. Who dominates these technologies? China. That, for us, is a huge problem because we are the only people who can make that transition. Given the right policies and vision, India can compete with the Chinese on electric mobility circular motion." 'This Is a Blot on Our Democracy': Rahul Gandhi Writes Letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Alleging Denial of Right to Speak.

Rahul Gandhi Speaks at IT Fraternity at Techno Park in Thiruvananthapuram

LIVE: Dialogue with the IT Fraternity at Technopark | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam https://t.co/dCOaUwks4v — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 7, 2026

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi interacted with tea plantation workers in Kuttikkanam in Kerala's Idukki district and also visited the samadhi of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala. On Friday, Rahul Gandhi also criticised the use of cinema and media for political propaganda, referring to the debate around "The Kerala Story 2" during his interaction with students of Marian College in Idukki. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP’s Double Engine Government Is Running, but Only for Billionaires.

Gandhi said cinema and media were increasingly being "weaponised" to vilify communities and create social divisions. Sharing the video of his interaction with students, he wrote, "The real Kerala story - compassion, unity, and always standing by one another. Cinema and media should bring people together, not be weaponised to divide society or vilify communities."

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kerala comes ahead of the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, where Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will look to stop the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) from securing a third consecutive term. Kerala is set to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year.

