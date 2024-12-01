Gonda, December 1: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of orchestrating the recent alleged attack on himself during a padyatra, stating that it was a staged act to gain public sympathy. He also criticised Kejriwal saying that he has "destroyed" the national capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal is the leader of liars. He became the Chief Minister of Delhi by fooling the public. He has destroyed Delhi...The public of Delhi is very upset. He himself is doing these kinds of drama," Brij Bhushan Sharan told ANI. On Saturday, a person was apprehended by AAP National Convenor Kejriwal's security staff when he attempted to throw a liquid at Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that former Delhi Chief Minsiter is playing a "fake sympathy card." Arvind Kejriwal Attacked During Padyatra in Delhi: Man Throws Liquid on Former CM During Rally, Detained; AAP Points Finger at BJP.

"There is a lot of anger among people against Arvind Kejriwal because he looted people and built a 'Sheesh Mehal'...people of Delhi know that AAP can't seek vote based on governance so Kejriwal is playing a fake sympathy card, he is the writer, director and producer of this," Bhandari said. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that not only the BJP but the Congress party has also raised questions that whenever there are elections around in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal stages such "drama."

"It's not us but Congress has also spoken and said that whenever there are elections around in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal stages such dramas, where someone attacks him, throws ink on him. Are these things staged? Or, it is the genuine angst of people towards AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. AAP should explain this," he said. BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said, "There was no attack on Kejriwal, it's just a drama...after 4 days, you will get to know that this was their own person."

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that the Union government was responsible for the attack on the former Delhi CM. "Arvind Kejriwal has been raising questions on the collapsed law and order situation of Delhi. Instead of improving that Amit Shah made this attack happen on Kejriwal. This is not the first time...yesterday, a BJP member threw a liquid at Kejriwal...BJP should understand that they and Amit Shah have to stop attacks, not Kejriwal," Kakkar said. 'King of Drama': BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Accuses Arvind Kejriwal of Staging Incidents After Liquid Throwing Attack (Watch Video).

The incident occurred while Arvind Kejriwal was on his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area. In October, the AAP had claimed that its convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, was attacked during a rally in the national capital, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party orchestrated the attack using its supporters. The Aam Aadmi Party has intensified its efforts ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with the party's national convenor and senior leaders focusing on voter engagement and strengthening grassroots support.

