BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of orchestrating "dramas" to regain public trust. This statement follows an incident where an unidentified liquid was thrown at Kejriwal during a public event. Tiwari alleged that Kejriwal's diminishing credibility among Delhi residents has led him to adopt attention-seeking tactics. "Arvind Kejriwal is the king of drama. The way he has lost the trust of Delhi right now, he can do any drama," Tiwari remarked, adding that the ongoing investigation will reveal more about the incident. Expressing concern, Tiwari speculated that Kejriwal could stage extreme scenarios, including fake attacks, to gain sympathy. "I have another fear that Arvind Kejriwal can do anything, he can even get bullets fired around him. Delhi should be cautious of Arvind Kejriwal," he warned. Arvind Kejriwal Targeted in Attempted Liquid Attack During Padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash, Security Personnel Overpower Attacker (Watch Videos).

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Accuses Arvind Kejriwal of Staging Incidents

#WATCH | Delhi | On liquid thrown at AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "Arvind Kejriwal is the king of drama. The way he has lost the trust of Delhi right now, he can do any drama... the investigation is going on. I have another fear that Arvind… pic.twitter.com/JRtAW8nht1 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2024

