Jaipur, March 16: Arvind Singh Mewar, the member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, died early Sunday in Rajasthan's Udaipur after prolonged illness, family sources said. The 81-year-old was ailing for a long time and was under treatment at his residence in Udaipur. He was also the chairman of the HRH group of hotels.

