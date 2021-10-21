Earlier today Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan who has been lodged there since October 8. The star kid’s bail was rejected on October 20 after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 in an alleged drugs case. As per the latest reports, NCB team has arrived at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and also at Ananya Panday’s residence in Bandra to conduct raid in the ongoing Mumbai drugs case.

NCB Team At Ananya Panday’s Residence

Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau arrives at the residence of actor Ananya Pandey. A team of NCB is also present at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Visuals from Ananya Pandey's residence pic.twitter.com/U5ssrIxpph — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

NCB Team At Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence Mannat

Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau arrives at actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' pic.twitter.com/W3h24x8fzs — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

