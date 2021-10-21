NCB team arrived at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and at Ananya Panday’s residence to conduct a raid in the ongoing Mumbai drugs case. After the said raid, the actress has been summoned by the NCB for questioning.

Mumbai | Anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Ananya Panday for questioning today — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

