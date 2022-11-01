As Ishaan Khatter turned 27 on Tuesday, Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi made it memorable for him. The three were seen celebrating Ishaan's birthday in a restaurant in Mumbai. The two even smeared some chocolate cake on Ishaan's face. Katrina looked like a Barbie as she chose a bubble gum pink ensemble.

Siddhant wore a white hoodie paired with jeans and the birthday boy looked every inch dapper as he wore a casual burnt orange shirt paired with black jeans. Katrina Kaif Channelises Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn for Halloween 2022 Celebrations and Phone Bhoot Movie Promotions (View Pics).

Take a look:

Right behind the actors, posters of their film Phone Bhoot, which is all set to hit the screen on November 4, can be seen. 5 Sarees from Katrina Kaif's Wardrobe That We'd Like to Steal (View Pics).

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their own production house Excel Entertainment. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha playing supporting roles.

