Katrina Kaif’s Halloween 2022 costume is clearly amping up not just the fashion game but she has aced the style quotient for the spooky night. She has channelled Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and we bet you can’t get off her stylish drama for Halloween celebrations as well as for the promotions of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. Katrina looks stunning in striped shorts with pink top and see-through cropped jacket with coolourful tassels on the sleeves. Her makeup is vibrant, with hair tied up in two ponytails with highlights of blue and red. She has completed her look with funky accessories. Best Halloween Costumes 2022: From Kim Kardashian As X-Men’s Mystique to Diddy As Heath Ledger’s Joker; Here Are Spooky Costumes Donned by Hollywood Celebs.

Katrina Kaif As Harley Quinn

