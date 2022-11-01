Katrina Kaif is giving her usual wardrobe a twist these days. She's experimenting with different silhouettes and colour palettes as well. Gone are those days when Kat would step out in her red hot outfit. These days, she doesn't mind wearing a traditional six yards and flaunting herself as a Kaushal bahu. Kaif made quite a few appearances at Diwali parties this year and each time, she picked a stunning saree for us to marvel at. These appearances made us reminisce some of her best saree moments from the recent past. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Anushka Sharma, Whose Sabyasachi Saree Will You Pick?

From a stunning red Anita Dongre creation to a classic Sabyasachi, Katrina has donned some beautiful creations and her ethnic wardrobe is certainly to die for. While she pulls off modern dresses with much elan, it's even easier for her to nail ethnic designs, courtesy of her tall and lean frame. Kat's sartorial shenanigans have witnessed a change post her wedding and while we always adored her closet, it's probably prettier now. With the help of her ace stylist, Ami Patel, Kaif has managed to set the ball rolling and how! In fact, we are swooning over her saree cabinet so much so that we don't mind them stealing it someday.

But while we park that thought for some other day, today let's discuss some of our favourite ethnic pieces from her personal closet. Below are five best sarees from Katrina Kaif's wardrobe that we're currently eyeing. Have a look and let us know how pretty they are! Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Manushi Chhillar, Whose Pristine White Saree Will You Wear?

In Anita Dongre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

In Sabyasachi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

In Sabyasachi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In Amit Mishra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

So, which of Katrina Kaif's pretty pieces will you like to own? Drop your thoughts on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).