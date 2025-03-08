New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), announced the signing of a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Hero FinCorp Limited on Saturday.

The partnership will leverage Maruti Suzuki's wide-reaching network and Hero FinCorp's tailored financial solutions for New and Pre-Owned car loans.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Kamal Mahtta, Vice President, Allied Business, and Vishal Sharma, General Manager, Maruti Suzuki Finance & Driving School on behalf of Maruti Suzuki; and Abhimanyu Munjal MD & CEO of Hero FinCorp and other senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking on the collaboration, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said "At Maruti Suzuki, we always keep our customers at the centre of all our offerings. Collaborating with Hero FinCorp builds on our ability to offer innovative, transparent, and attractive financing solutions that address ever-evolving customer needs for car finance."

He added, "With this tie-up, MSIL today has over 40 retail finance partners for our customers to choose from, giving them a wide array of finance options to suit their varied needs."

Abhimanyu Munjal, MD & CEO, Hero FinCorp, stated, "At Hero FinCorp, we're on a mission to fuel Bharat's aspirations. This partnership with Maruti Suzuki takes us a step further towards making car ownership easier, more accessible, and truly hassle-free for every Indian."

He added, "As India trades up, our deep reach Information Classification: Internal in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and beyond, combined with seamless digital journeys powered by proprietary tech capabilities, ensures that we continue Empowering Every Indian's Dream of Upward Mobility."

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is India's leading passenger car manufacturer with a vast network of 4000+ sales and 5000+ service outlets.

An extensive product portfolio of 18 vehicles across different price ranges enable a strong market presence, built on customer trust.

Maruti Suzuki has an advanced Research and Development facility in Rohtak and multiple manufacturing facilities with a production capacity of 26 lakh units per annum.

Hero FinCorp, one of India's fastest-growing NBFCs, provides streamlined and accessible financial solutions. With a robust network spanning over 4,000 touchpoints at over 2,000 locations, it serves as a one-stop destination for customers across the country.

Driven by a commitment to innovate and empower, Hero FinCorp continues to expand its offerings and geographic reach, delivering class-leading services to every segment of society. (ANI)

