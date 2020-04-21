Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Picture of Daughter's Birthday Celebration Amid Lockdown

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday shared a picture of his daughter Varushka's birthday celebration amid lockdown. The picture on Instagram features his wife Tahira Kashyap and his kids, Varushka and Virajveer.Taking to the captions, Ayushmann wrote, "Happy bday Varushka! This quarantine is teaching us a lot. Using waste products and recycling paper for decorations for her bday. This bday will be remembered forever. [?] For more details visit @tahirakashyap 's profile."The actor has been spending quarantine time with the family and has been educating people on coronavirus via his social media handles.Earlier, Ayushmann urged people to abide by the extended nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government and said that only we possess the power to win over COVID-19 and we can do so by staying at home. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)