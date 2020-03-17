Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones 2nd Round of Bangabandhu DPDCL

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar 17 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed the second round of the ongoing Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20 which was scheduled to be played on March 18 and 19 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.The cricketing body has also called for taking all necessary precautions against the disease and urged everyone to maintain social distancing."The whole world is passing through a testing time to the face COVID-19. BCB has already postponed Mujeeb 100 Events, Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20 and third phase of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan in the next month because safety comes first," the BCB tweeted."The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to postpone the 2nd round of matches of the ongoing Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20 scheduled on 18 and 19 March 2020 due to unavoidable circumstances," the BCB said in an official statement."The BCB will take further decision on rescheduling and restarting the League according to the health and safety advisory of the Bangladesh Government," the statement further read.The coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with tournaments either been cancelled or postponed.On Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCB decided to postpone their upcoming ODI and Test series.On March 11, the BCB postponed the matches between Asia XI and World XI due to the global spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

