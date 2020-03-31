Bengaluru Crime Branch Seizes 1000 Fake N95 Masks, Probe Underway

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Bengaluru Central Crime Branch on Tuesday seized as many as 1,000 fake N95 masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.However, the police are yet to make arrests in the case.Investigation in the case is underway and more details in this regard are awaited.Recently, Noida Sub-Divisional Magistrate with a team from the Health department busted a fake sanitiser and mask factory.Notably, the Central government recently had brought masks and hand sanitisers under the Essential Commodities Act up to June 30 as the novel coronavirus pandemic led to shortages and black marketing of these items.Any person found guilty under the Act may be punished with imprisonment up to seven years or fine or both and can be detained for a maximum of six months. (ANI)

