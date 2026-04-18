Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Pulkit Samrat made headlines at the trailer launch of 'Glory' when he stepped into the boxing ring for a live exhibition match against pro boxer Neeraj Goyat.

The face-off took place during the launch event of the action drama on Friday evening. Rather than a standard stage appearance, the event featured an actual boxing bout, with the actor sharing the ring with an experienced professional fighter.

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According to the makers, Pulkit has also become the first Indian actor to participate in a live boxing match with a professional boxer as part of a promotional event.

Pulkit, who has taken on physically demanding roles in the past, appeared confident in the ring and drew cheers from the audience throughout the bout.

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In no time, videos from the event began circulating online, with many users calling it an unusual and high-energy way to launch a project.

'Glory' has been created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja. The series features an ensemble cast including Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and others.

Produced by Atomic Films, the project has been written by Karan, Karmanya Ahuja and Vaibhav Vishal. It is also directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.

The series is expected to premiere on May 1. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)