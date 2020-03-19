Bhopal: BJP Workers File Complaint Against Congress Supporters for Protesting over Digvijaya's Detention

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Several Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Wednesday gathered at Habibganj Police station here and filed a complaint against Congress workers for protesting outside their party's office in Bhopal against the detention of Digvijaya Singh.Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh were detained yesterday after he sat on a dharna near Ramada Hotel of Bengaluru city without taking the permission to meet the 21 rebel Congress MLA lodged in the hotel.Police also detained a couple of Congress workers who were protesting outside the BJP office in Bhopal yesterday.This development comes amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh which followed the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress party.Scindia's exit was followed by 22 Congress MLAs resigning from the party as well as from the state legislative Assembly.The resignation of these MLAs has left the Kamal Nath government below the majority mark. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)