New Delhi, March 10: Congress MPs are scheduled to bring in a resolution to move the No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. The resolution will be moved in case leave of the House, which is permission, is granted.

According to sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the resolution. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the House during the discussion. Parliament Budget Session 2026: Shashi Tharoor Says No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Will Let Opposition Present Concerns Despite Likely Defeat.

Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jothimani will present their argument in the Lok Sabha in favour of the resolution seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement on Supplementary Demands for Grants - Second Batch for 2025-26 in both Houses. In Lok Sabha, Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, SP Singh Baghel will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Fourth Report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing (2024-25) on 'Demands for Grants (2024-25)' pertaining to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Debate Likely on March 9 As Congress Submits Notice With Signatures of 118 MPs.

Rajya Sabha will resume the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, with MPs replying to the matter raised by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on Monday. According to the List of Business, the Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to hold a discussion on the working of the Rural Development Ministry.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed both Houses that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Addressing the Houses regarding the volatile situation in West Asia, Jaishankar confirmed that the government has issued formal advisories to Indian nationals residing in Iran and emphasised that the safety of citizens remains the administration's primary concern.

"The Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses," Jaishankar stated. The budget session of Parliament began on January 28. The first part of the session continued till February 13 and the second part of the budget session will conclude on April 2.

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