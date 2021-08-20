Who said Raksha Bandhan is only about brothers protecting sisters? The meaning of the festival has changed over the years and people celebrate the occasion in their own different ways. For actor Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan stands for the protection of one's loved ones. In an interview with ANI, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star opened up about how she marks the festival with her younger sister Samiksha every year. Bhumi Pednekar Strikes a Sexy Pose in a Bikini and Hat Straight From the ‘Paradise’ (View Pic).

"Raksha Bandhan stands for protecting your loved ones. I don't believe in the concept that only brothers and sisters can celebrate the festival. I don't believe in it at all. I tie rakhi on my sister and my mother's wrists and then they tie me a rakhi. We celebrate the festival with full joy back at home. Raksha Bandhan is about appreciating people you love," she said. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actor Rohitashv Gour Wonders Whether Viewers Even Know His Real Name.

For the unversed, Samiksha, who is currently a practising lawyer, has become a well-known face for her beauty endorsements on social media. She is often mistaken as Bhumi's twin. And it seems like the sister duo and their mother will ring in this year's Raksha Bandhan holidaying together. Bhumi has posted a boomerang that features her jetting off to her holiday destination. "Off we go #BPTravela," she captioned the Instagram clip.

Interestingly, Bhumi is coming up with a movie 'Raksha Bandhan', which depicts the eternal bond of siblings. The film also co-stars Akshay Kumar.

According to Bhumi, 'Raksha Bandhan' will appeal to audiences of all age groups. "It's a script that will touch everyone's hearts and I'm hoping that my pairing with Akshay sir will be loved again," she had earlier said.

