Patna, November 6: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday morning and, after depositing his ballot, displayed his inked finger to the media. Accompanied by a small entourage, Kumar arrived at a polling station in Bakhtiyarpur constituency and exercised his franchise. In a post on X earlier, Chief Minister Kumar urged voters to exercise their franchise in the festival of democracy.

"In democracy, voting is not only our right but also our duty. Today, voting for the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections is taking place -- all voters are urged to exercise their voting rights. Vote and inspire others to vote as well. Vote first, then refreshments!" Nitish Kumar posted on X. Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Voting: 13.13% Voter Turnout Recorded by 9 Am in Phase 1 Polling.

The highest voter turnout of 15.27 per cent was recorded in Saharsa district of the state among all districts, while Lakhisarai recorded a sluggish turnout of 7 per cent. As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 14.60 per cent was recorded in Begusarai district, followed by 13.11 per cent in Bhojpur, 13.28 per cent in Buxar, 12.48 per cent in Darbhanga, 13.97 per cent in Gopalganj, 14.15 per cent in Khagaria, 13.74 per cent in Madhepura, 13.37 per cent in Munger, 14.38 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 12.45 per cent in Nalanda, 11.22 per cent in Patna, 12.86 per cent in Samastipur, 13.30 per cent in Saran, 12.97 per cent in Sheikhpura, 13.35 per cent in Siwan and 14.30 per cent in Vaishali. Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats. ‘Nitish Kumar Will Remain Mukhiya’: BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Confident of NDA’s Win With Thumping Majority As Polling Continues in 1st Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Shows Inked Finger After Casting His Vote

#WATCH | Bakhtiyarpur, Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the first phase of #BiharElections2025. pic.twitter.com/QeXWHKsUhx — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

‘Vote and Inspire Others to Vote As Well’

लोकतंत्र में मतदान केवल हमारा अधिकार ही नहीं, दायित्व भी है। आज बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण का मतदान हो रहा है — सभी मतदाताओं से आग्रह है कि अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग अवश्य करें। मतदान करें और दूसरों को भी प्रेरित करें। पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 6, 2025

Voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot. Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

