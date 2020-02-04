BJP Committed to Develop Delhi as 'Shanti Bagh', Others Want to Turn It into Shaheen Bagh: Tiwari

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said his party was committed to develop the national capital as 'Shanti Bagh', while others wanted to turn it into Shaheen Bagh.

He made the comments in his speech before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in East Delhi's Karkardooma.

"There are people who want to turn entire Delhi into Shaheen Bagh, but we want it to be Shanti Bagh (garden of peace)," Tiwari said.

He said that in the Delhi elections, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) was contesting which ran its government on the basis of "lies" and on the other hand there was the BJP that followed the path of truth.

"On the one hand is the BJP whose government at the Centre ensured hanging of rapists in five days, and on the other hand is a government (AAP) that saved the 'tukde tukde gang'," Tiwari claimed.

Now, the people of Delhi need to decide which government they want, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)